The Copperas Cove High School choir has never had three students qualify for the Texas All-State Choir.
Schools, even at the 6A level, are fortunate to have even one student qualify.
This year, CCHS made history with a trio headed to the San Antonio All-State Choirs performance in February.
CCHS senior Gabrielle Aterado-Smith qualified for the Texas All-State Choir last year as well. The honor roll student enrolled in advance placement classes did not enroll is the CCHS choir until her junior year.
“Music has been a part of my life since before I was born. Two of my sisters were in choir, and two were in band,” Aterado-Smith said. “Singing allows me to convey a message that one might not have been able to receive anywhere else.”
Aterado-Smith has been taking voice lessons for two years and has also attended multiple choir camps. She is active in her church’s choir.
“To have earned the right to call myself a two-year member of the Texas All-State Choir, and now to have three all-staters at once from Cove for the first time in CCHS history, is absolutely amazing,” Aterado-Smith said. “I feel as if we are putting the CCHS Fine Arts Department on the map.”
Aterado-Smith plans to attend the University of Houston obtaining a degree in music rducation with choral emphasis.
CCHS senior Kaitlyn Huston has been singing in the school choir since fourth grade. She joined the CCHS Chorale as a sophomore and sang in the a cappella choir her freshman year. She is active in the school’s musical theater productions.
“I have been taking private voice lessons for three years. In addition, I have attended three camps hosted by Texas colleges to learn our all-dtate repertoire,” Huston said. “Making the Texas All-State Choir has given me a feeling of completion. I have given hours and hours of my life to perfecting this music for the auditions, and knowing I completed my final all-state audition doing justice to that music feels incredible.”
Huston has a GPA of 4.5 and is enrolled in advance placement classes. She plans to attend Texas State University to major in music education.
Tatiana Morales has been singing in the school choir since fifth grade and has taken private voice lessons for two years. She sings in school musicals and plans to attend Texas A&M University at Commerce to obtain a music or pre-veterinary science degree. Morales said earning a place in the Texas All-State choir is an immense honor.
Texas all-state choir students
Three Copperas Cove High School students qualified for the Texas All-State Choir with an additional student qualifying as an alternate.
Texas All-State Mixed Choir: Kaitlyn Huston, alto 1, first chair.
Texas All-State Treble (Women’s) Choir: Gabrielle Aterado-Smith, alto 2, fourth chair and Tatiana Morales, soprano 1, sixth chair.
Texas All-State Tenor-Bass (Men’s) Choir: Jacob Najera, tenor 2, eighth chair (second alternate).
