It was a sea of blue and gold among the green wreaths and red bows when you looked across the head stones in one section of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
With more than 100 volunteers present, Copperas Cove Iindependent School District elementary, middle and high school students and staff had their own section of the cemetery as they helped place about 8,000 wreaths in honor of the nation’s veterans.
Students and staff attended a ceremony to honor the veterans before going to work to place the thousands of wreaths.
“It was a very emotional and touching ceremony that I think was very respectful,” CCHS DECA member Luke Avritt said. “It was rewarding to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.”
Many school groups and CCISD staff also helped fluff the wreaths and attach the bows the Saturday before Thanksgiving and will help retrieve the wreaths the Saturday after the New Year’s holiday.
