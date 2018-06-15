The Copperas Cove Independent School District has been participating in the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Farm Fresh Friday all school year by introducing a new ingredient from Texas farms to the school menu every week, so when the TDA issued the Summer Farm Fresh Challenge for the summer feeding program, Director of Child Nutrition Melissa Bryan rose to the challenge — by making it an event.
This time, the TDA chose the ingredients — tomatoes, watermelons and milk — all sourced from local farms that Bryan showcased in an event hosted at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School on Tuesday morning.
The event featured activities for the family, such as meeting and posing for pictures with Borden Milk’s Elsie the Cow; a mustache-making station; a watermelon race; and a tomato planting station, where children and parents could plant a tomato to take home with them and begin their own vegetable garden.
Then everyone was served a lunch of hot dogs, fresh tomato wedges, watermelon slices, and Bordon milk.
“This is for the kids, so they don’t go hungry,” Bryan said. She said CCISD has served 785 breakfasts and 1,769 lunches since the summer feeding program began June 4.
Wendy Sledd, director of communications for the district, said holding the event may bring in others who may not have come in before, as well.
“We’re reaching all kids,” Sledd said. She said kids do not have to be a student in the district to take part in the summer feeding program; it is free for children 18 or younger. Parents can eat breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $3.55.
To find out where the summer feeding sites are, go to www.squaremeals.org or www.ccisd.com.
