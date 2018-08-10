When you multiply 14 titleholders each with five collection boxes partnering with local businesses, the end result is hundreds of school supplies collected in advance of Copperas Cove Independence School District’s fourth annual Stuff the Bus event scheduled Aug. 10-12.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty, for the third consecutive year, delivered school supply collection boxes more than a month ago to more than 70 businesses, churches, and government departments in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights. The organizations are collecting supplies that will be distributed through Communities in Schools to CCISD students that qualify for the free/reduced government meal plan.
Teen Miss Five Hills Carleigh Ross was surprised to learn Walgreens had filled not only the collection box she gave them but two additional boxes.
“We reached out to local businesses in hopes they’d support their community through our schools. But, I was shocked to see the amount of supplies Walgreens collected, Ross said. “Going above and beyond with three times the expected amount of donated supplies really highlighted their support of our community’s school district.” .
Miniature Miss Five Hills Naomi Williams delivered one of her boxes at Chick-fil-A, which is offering a menu item to any donors who put school supplies in Williams’ box.
Charlotte Heinze, Chick-fil-A director of marketing, said the restaurant continually searches for new and better ways to create impact within the community.
“The first day of school is right around the corner and all too often, kids don’t have the school supplies they need to succeed in school. Hosting a school supply drive is one way we can help our students in need get a great start to the new school year,” Heinze said.
The royalty will man the Stuff the Bus event all three days collecting and inventorying the supplies, volunteering at the Walmart entrances handing out flyers to encourage customers to donate, and loading and sorting all the supplies on the bus at the site.
On Monday, following the event, the royalty will sort and distribute all the school supplies to CCISD schools so students have them on the first day of class, which is Wednesday.
