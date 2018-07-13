DALLAS — The chances were only three in 235,000.
But as the numbers dwindled and top competitors continued to advance, Copperas Cove High School HOSA student Alexis Grasso found herself on the world stage having defeated thousands vying for her very spot.
HOSA, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America, is an international student organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Health Science Education Division of ACTE.
Grasso made CCHS history when she placed in the top three at the International HOSA Conference where 10,000 were in attendance from the United States, Canada, American Samoa, and China.
Grasso competed in the medical assisting competition having advanced from the local, regional, area and state Texas contests to represent the Lone Star state and the USA. She did not disappoint the many supporters following her competition via social media and at the conference held this year in Dallas.
Grasso said HOSA has been a huge factor in her decision to enter the health care field.
“This was my first time competing at such a high level. Though it was challenging, it was very rewarding to see that all of the hours I spent preparing paid off and allowed me to capture a medal,” Grasso said. “It was also an honor to represent Copperas Cove High School. I believe that career and technical student organizations such as HOSA are vital to a high school student’s success and I am grateful that CCHS provides its students the opportunity to be involved in them.”
Grasso serves as the local HOSA chapter president under the advisement of CCHS teacher and registered nurse, Sandra Perry.
“I am extremely proud of Alexis and her accomplishments. It is an honor being her teacher and to help guide her in the direction of being a successful health care provider,” Perry said. “HOSA allows so many students the opportunity to excel and become leaders. I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Alexis.”
Although CCHS students have qualified for the international competition as recently as last year, Grasso is the first to place as a top three finalist.
“I am also so grateful for the support of my health science teachers who dedicate countless hours to helping me prepare for my future, especially Sandra Perry who also served on the competitive events team for HOSA Internationals,” Grasso said. “I am so excited for the upcoming HOSA year and ecstatic to meet even more students focused on their journey as future health professionals.”
