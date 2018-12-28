Nearly 200 Copperas Cove Independent School District’s special education students were treated to a holiday party courtesy of Copperas Cove Moose Lodge 2029, Women of the Moose Copperas Cove Chapter 2442, Moose Riders C2 at Bearables at 209 S. Main St.
Students were able to select an animal to be stuffed by a giant gingerbread house through which they could see the stuffing bouncing around inside through the windows.
They also got to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, share their Christmas wishes, and enjoy a holiday cookie.
The Moose organizations funded the activity and Bearables provided all of the materials at cost.
This is the third year for the organizations to partner with CCISD for the event.
