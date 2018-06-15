Mary Rodgers may have been a new teacher in the Copperas Cove Independent School District’s largest elementary school last year, but she did not go unnoticed.
The veteran teacher with eight years of experience was named Clements/Parsons Elementary Teacher of the Year for her leadership on multiple committee and her positive attitude.
Campus Principal Jimmy Shuck said Rodgers serves as a role model to other teachers in her grade level and she stands out as a teacher leader.
“Students go to her with many different issues, not just academics. Our students trust her and she is able to help kids through a variety of situations,” Shuck said. “She has mentored the teachers on her team and has volunteered to help pull instructional groups for students outside of her content area.”
Rodgers serves as the grade chairman for fourth grade and helps her staff by providing guidance and leadership. Rodgers uses a wide variety of strategies to ensure she reaches all students, regardless of their ability levels. She builds meaningful relationships with students and is able to discuss each of her students in detail. She develops plans to ensure her students are successful in math and coordinates with other teachers to ensure the grade level is aligned.
“Students love her and her classroom. Parents cannot stop talking about how their kids love math, many for the first time,” Shuck said. “Mrs. Rodgers is in her first year with CCISD, but has already made a significant impact with students.”
Clements/Parsons Elementary fifth-grade teacher Kimberly French said Rodgers has a positive and encouraging rapport with her students.
“She sets high expectations and coaches them to always strive and reach for success. Students are very comfortable in her room. It is evident by the atmosphere when you walk into her room that her students want to be there and are not afraid of failure. When they fall, she helps them up and watches them as they reach limits they did not believe to be attainable,” French said.
Although Rodgers was new to the Clements/Parsons Elementary campus, French said she brought with her the talents that allowed her to join the CPE family as if she has been there for years.
“She is enthusiastic and works tirelessly to provide a classroom that is safe, welcoming, and fun. She has high expectations not only of her students but also her team. She stepped up to fill the role of grade chair(man) like a seasoned educator.”
