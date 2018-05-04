Chamber of Commerce members gathered for the monthly mixer April 26 at a Navy Federal Credit Union branch.
Credit union branch manager Michelle Rocha welcomed chamber members to the location for the first time, which gave those in attendance a chance to learn about Navy Federal and upcoming chamber events.
The monthly YES Award winner, the Copperas Cove H-E-B, was recognized by the chamber.
“They support us throughout the year,” said Liz Sherman, chamber office manager.
“I love our relationship with the chamber,” said Jennifer Cotter of H-E-B upon receiving the award. “They appreciate the support of our staff at the Cove H-E-B and they are supportive of H-E-B.”
Also recognized were members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, which received the YES Award at the chamber’s March mixer.
Councilman Marc Payne attended the event. A 42-year Cove resident, Payne said, “I’m encouraged that council is working together and working in a more unified direction and welcome any concerned citizen to contact me. I would also encourage any concerned citizen to attend the meeting at the Civic Center regarding the 190 median project.”
Rocha presented a $500 check to Cove Armed Services YMCA Director Doreen Vasseur, who organized the recent Healthy Kids Day.
“Please don’t forget about our before and after-school care that is offered and that, also, we have a dance coming up on May 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.,” Vasseur said.
For more information about the chamber, call Liz Sherman at 254-547-7571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.