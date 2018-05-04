Some businesses don’t have a store front.
Bean’s Concrete Innovations is one, but owner Jonathan Lemerise isn’t worried about it. He opened his business in July 2017, providing floors, patios, driveways, walls, countertops, backsplashes, pool decks, walkways and porches to customers using a variety of concrete systems.
The name “Bean’s” was chosen based on Lemerise’s nickname as a child. “It sticks in your head,” he said.
Lemerise joined the Chamber of Commerce in March, and the ceremonial ribbon -cutting took place in front of the chamber’s office on April 26.
He will be redoing the walkway in front of the chamber’s office with a textured product in the weeks to come, weather permitting.
That’s not why Lemerise joined the chamber, though.
“It’s a opportunity to network,” he said. That’s important for a new business owner.
More information on Bean’s Concrete Innovations is available at beansconcreteinnovations.com or by calling 254-371-8012.
