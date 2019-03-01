When Robin Spencer was a young girl, she collected teacups and saucers from places she and her family visited, places such as Daytona Beach, Florida, Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Detroit Zoo, and Tahquamenon Falls, Michigan.
Spencer is turning her love for tea parties into an opportunity to raise money for the Copperas Cove Library’s Summer Reading Program.
“I fondly remember visiting my grandma and drinking tea in her kitchen from her delicate teacups, some of which I am now the proud owner,” Spencer said.
Once married, Spencer and her active-duty military husband were stationed overseas, and Spencer continued to expand her collection of tea cups and saucers.
“When I had grandchildren, my mother would come visit once a year and we began a tradition of attending a teahouse and having a tea party with four generations participating. We began having tea parties when we visited her and included my sisters, nieces and aunt who all live nearby,” Spencer said.
While Spencer enjoys tea parties and believes that they build bonds between family members and friends, her first love is literacy.
Spencer currently works as the Clements/Parsons Elementary School librarian and has worked for the Copperas Cove Independent School District for 22 years.
As the reigning Senior Ms. Five Hills, Spencer saw an opportunity to combine her two passions—tea parties and literacy — through a Valentine’s Day tea for children.
“My platform is to bring literacy into the community, to where the community goes, and not just in the schools where that association is a part of educational standards,” Spencer said. “Literacy starts in the home and can be so much fun with fun activities and great literature.
“Being the host of the third annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea, I immediately thought of combining it with literacy with proceeds benefiting the public library. To me, these two passions became one, naturally.”
Money raised from the children’s tea will be donated to Friends of the Copperas Cove Library which sponsors the children’s summer reading program, said Friends member John Gallen.
“The summer reading program impacts children throughout the community in a positive way and promotes literacy in our children,” Gallen said. “This generous donation is very much appreciated.”
The children’s tea event will offer not only fun literacy activities for parents to do with their children, but will also teach etiquette lessons in a fun and memorable way. Guests are served three different kinds of tea along with savories, finger sandwiches and sweet treats. They will also enjoy interactive displays that teach manners and social graces outside of table etiquette.
Tickets for the Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea are available at the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page or through Eventbrite or by emailing fivehillspageant@gmail.com.
“I am proud to host this event and hope many come out to enjoy and experience it. Maybe they’ll start a new tradition of their own,” Spencer said.
