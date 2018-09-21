The Christian Freedom Ministries of Copperas Cove hosted a food drive Saturday to help the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen.
The event was in front of the group’s church, which is at 340 Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
They collected canned food and monetary donations to help the community and those who are in need. Volunteers from the church were out in front of the shopping center with signs, and gave watermelon and lemonade to those who made a donation.
Patrick Richardson is the director of the Soup Kitchen.
“I think that it awesome for the Christian Freedom Ministries Church to help us because they have the same mindset that I have, which is they know that individuals need help, and they need love just like everybody else,” Richardson said. “We really appreciate their help.”
McCalter Jackson has been the pastor of Christian Freedom Ministries for 14 years, and said, “We got involved with this food drive because we wanted to be a help to the community, and assist the Cove Soup Kitchen.
“Ministry is not what we can do inside the four walls; rather, it is about what we can do outside the four walls, and what we can do for others,” he added. “We wanted to help our friends at the soup kitchen so they can have what they need to help people who are struggling, and the need of putting food on their tables.”
About 90 people attend Sunday services at the church.
Jennifer Jackson is the wife of Christian Freedom Ministries pastor.
“It means a lot to us because we wanted to show our love and support for this community,” Jennifer Jackson said. “We also wanted to show them that we are more than just a church that sits here; we want to get out into the community. We know that people are going through things, and we just want to show them support.”
Being able to participate in an event like this to help a worthy cause the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen is a great feeling of love, according to Tiffanie Locke.
“We love doing what God has called us to do,” Locke said.
