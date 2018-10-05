The second Fall Festival hosted by the Immanuel Lutheran Church on Saturday drew members of the community in large numbers to support what they believe to be a worthy cause.
“We are here to spread God’s love,” said Skip Gravatt, president of the congregation. “This year we have arts, food vendors and horseback riding on site this year.”
The Fall Festival had activities for the young and old, including hayrides, horse rides, an inflatable obstacle course, sack races, a ring toss, face painting and horticulture among other festivities.
The main attraction was the 1st Cavalry Division band from Fort Hood, which entertained those in attendance.
The band played songs from different eras. That got the crowd on the church grounds grooving and having fun despite the gloomy weather.
“Sharing God’s love is our primary goal,” Gravatt said. “At the end of the day, that is our mission, no matter what else takes place. That is No. 1.”
This year, more planning was put in place because of the success the event gained last year.
Last year, more than 1,000 people came out to support the first Fall Festival,
Hundreds came this year.
“We are to love our neighbor, and this is one way we can show that love,” said Tobin Scott, pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The church has found many ways to give back to the community, and this way of giving back has proved to be a success.
“We are here to serve the community, and this is one way the church can give back to the community,” Scott said.
“The church is here for people to worship God, and the church is also here to serve the community. ... This is one of many ways we can do that and give back.”
This year, festival attendees were eligible to win different prizes, including portable DVD players, a leaf blower, a tablet and other prizes.
The prizes were donated by businesses in Copperas Cove including GameStop, Anytime Fitness, and H-E-B Plus.
“The ultimate goal is to let the community know that this church that has been here 124 years is still active and reaching out to the community,” Scott said.
