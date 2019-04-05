Two employees of the City of Copperas Cove were recognized in Tuesday night’s council meeting.
Jonathan Bryan, a patrol officer with five years of service and Robertson Monegro, a parks laborer with five years of service, were recognized before the Copperas Cove City Council for their tenure. Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah read tributes for the employees that noted their makings of good workers.
Bryan, a former dispatcher, was recognized for his expertise that has aided the Copperas Cove Police Department in a number of investigations, among other certifications. Monegro was recognized for “taking ownership in his work,” and always ensuring quality.
The city recognizes tenures in increments of five years of service for employees in the first council meeting of each month.
