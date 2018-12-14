The floats lined both sides of the streets surrounding the Gatesville H-E-B as participants in the annual Gatesville Christmas parade readied their entries despite the blowing rain and temperatures in the low 40s.
The Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty won first place in last year’s parade and were hopeful for a repeat win this year.
With the theme of The Grinch, the titleholders drew applause from the crowds lining the streets as they formed a circle, held hands, and sang familiar songs from the popular Grinch movie.
Spectators yelled out to Senior Ms. Five Hills Robin Spencer, recognizing her costume immediately.
“Wow! What a joy to be on a float as the Mayor with such characters as the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and many other Whos from Whoville,” Spencer said. “Leading our group in ‘Fah who foraze, Dah who doraze,’ the iconic song from the cartoon, ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ brought everyone together in the spirit of the season. What a glorious ride.”
The feature characters on the city float were Preteen Miss Five Hills Briana Liles in the role of Cindy Lou Who and Junior Mister Five Hills Darnell Adams who was the infamous Grinch.
“I was excited to be the lead character for the parade but scared as well to carry such a responsibility,” Adams said. “Dressing up as the Grinch was super fun, especially getting to use the face paint. But overall, the best thing was just everyone having trust in him to bring the character to life.”
Adams and Liles sat up tall in a red sleigh dotted with snowflakes carrying a huge bag of presents and a Christmas tree, just like in the movie.
The sleigh was being “pulled” by Little Mister Five Hills Brayden Chase as Max, the dog.
The crowds of spectators pointed and expressed surprise and happiness that Liles hair stood straight up just like Cindy Lou Who’s.
“I jump at every opportunity to use my Cindy costume, so I was glad to learn the parade was Grinch themed. I love the attention from everyone asking how my hair is standing up and wanting to take pictures with me and of me,” Liles said. “Mostly, I loved amusing our Five Hills Ambassador Emily when I took the bottle out of my hair and it still stood straight up unmoved.”
Vive les Arts loaned the titleholders their costumes for the parade and the hard work paid off with the Five Hills royalty bringing home first place in the parade for the second consecutive year.
The royalty also participated in the Killeen parade Saturday evening.
Winners will be announced today.
