Anyone who has ever been involved with public education knows the needs can be endless.
Getting creative to supply those needs, the Clements-Parsons Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization brought the Harlem Wizards basketball team to Copperas Cove High School on March 30, to play “The Bricklayers,” a team of Cove teachers and staff.
Several hundred community members filled the gymnasium. “We wanted to come up with an outside the box way to raise money,” said Stephanie Huckabee, Clements-Parsons PTO president. “I saw the Harlem Wizards’ flyer and thought it would be a great way to get people excited.”
Huckabee added, “The proceeds from the game are going to support the students and teachers while bringing the community together.”
Clements-Parsons assistant principal Kirk Balk praised the effort. “We have a great P.T.O. and they come up with great ways to get involved. Last year it was the outdoor movie. This year, we are doing this. The P.T.O is the absolute best.”
With education funding becoming an issue around the country, the basketball game represents what Huckabee refers to as an “outside-the-box way of meeting teacher and student needs.”
Many teachers spend their own money to meet students needs, however, there are limits to what teachers can often afford.
“The P.T.O. has even bought shirts for every student,” Balk said.
The Wizards have been engaged in plethora of basketball-related fundraising activities around the country for quite some time.
Players with names such as “Space Jam” and “Broadway” performed trick shots and stopped the game to demonstrate their wizardry and trickery. They even utilized a wiffle ball basketball gimmick to entertain.
“We have 4 teams which played more than 500 games last year,” Wizard team member Eric “Broadway” Jones said.
The Wizards defeated the Bricklayers by a score of 94-79. After the game, the players signed autographs and played a hyped-up version of Simon says with the fans.
Julio Acosta, 9, was still excited after the game. “I really liked the trick shots.”
“At the end of the day, it brings the community together and raises funds for some important projects,” Jones said after the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.