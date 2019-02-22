We should value all ages in our communities, from the very young to the very old.
Developing stronger connections between older adults, especially those in nursing homes, and their community can have tremendous benefits for young and old.
The Clements-Parsons Elementary School Kids Care Club and honor choir make scheduled visits to the residents at Hill Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
CPE Honor Choir, a musical club for fourth- and fifth-graders, along with second-graders from Kids Care Club, combine their talents to spread some happiness through musical performances and gift giving to the senior citizens.
Second-grader Madison Butcher had been excited about the visit for two weeks.
“I enjoyed making a gift for these special people and delivering it after we sang,” she said.
The students passed out colorful treat bags filled with snacks, games, puzzles, cards and fuzzy socks purchased through a Copperas Cove Education Foundation grant and family donations.
Visiting with your senior loved ones is not only rewarding, but it leads to a myriad of benefits. The obvious upside is the emotional pickup we get when we visit family members we care about, and the boost they get from being reminded we love them. But the benefits are more tangible, too.
Kids Care Club member Olivia Tenpenny has a favorite time of the group’s visits with the elderly.
“The best part is passing out the gift and seeing them smile,” Tenpenny said.
While most of the after-school clubs at Clements-Parsons Elementary are for third-graders and up, Kids Care Club focuses on kindergarten through second-grade students with a mission to develop compassion and social responsibility in elementary school children.
Kids Care Club meets twice a month and focuses on teaching students they have the power to make a difference in other people’s lives with acts of kindness.
The honor choir students meet weekly to practice and learn new songs. They perform at a variety of community events.
