Christmas music fills the air of the Krist Kindl Market, the local nursing home, the local auditorium and more as the sounds of the season put everyone in the holiday mood.
While you were making a list and checking it twice, Clements Parsons Elementary School music teachers, Faustino Sanchez II and Kelly Thompson, maintain a poster-size calendar on their classroom wall to help keep up with all of the events of the busy holiday season.
The Clements/Parsons Honor Choir, consisting of fourth- and fifth-graders, kicked off their performance tour during the Kris Kindl Markt.
The students serenaded the community with songs such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Jingle Bells.” They even evoked some laughter from the audience with everyone’s favorite childhood verse, “Jingle bells, Batman smells.”
“I love honor choir because I love to sing. That’s my thing. With honor choir, we are always ready and just do it and sing,” said fourth-grader Nya White. “It made my heart feel joyful and happy and just proud to sing for the community.”
The honor choir, accompanied by students from the Clements/Parsons Elementary Kids Care Club, continued spreading Christmas cheer last week caroling for the residents of Hill Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
“The students are happy to share their love of music with the community,” Kids Care Club adviser Sheila Wright said. “The focus is to develop compassion and social responsibility in elementary school children so that they might have a life-long commitment to service.”
Parents were able to witness the hard work of their third-grade students with a private choir concert featuring the jazzy “Blitzen Boogie” and a beautiful medley entitled “Snow, Beautiful Snow.”
Finally, each year, CPE sends students off to winter break in style with a schoolwide Christmas sing along.
Students from all grade levels gather together and sing Christmas songs led by the honor choir. The teachers formed a band to provide live music for the event.
Band members included special education teacher Tamara Daugherty and paraprofessional Belinda Przechowski on vocals, paraprofessional Willie Elmore on guitar and banjo, paraprofessional Lynn Ledford on bass guitar, fourth-grade teacher Daniel McQuiston on drums, Sanchez on keyboard, and Thompson on venova and saxophone.
The band accompanied the school’s Ukulele club, under the direction of Elmore, for “Silent Night.”
Students including Graycen Serfass look forward to the annual sing-along as their final send-off for the holidays.
“I’m so excited,” Serfrass said. “‘Frosty the Snowman’ is my favorite because we get to sing all the body parts and all the details about Frosty, and it’s really, really, really fun.”
