Clements/Parsons students come from all different backgrounds and face different struggles. Students at the school have found a way to come together despite differences.
Special education teachers Kimberly Barham and Tamara Daugherty noticed an increased interest in children outside of their classrooms wanting to know more about the students they teach.
“Comments were starting to be made by other students, not from an evil place, but rather the lack of knowledge they had on students in our class,” Barham said. “We wanted the chance to have a voice for our students and explain they aren’t so different. We also wanted to allow students to ask any questions they had in a comfortable setting.”
Barham and Daugherty stopped by every classroom on campus to advocate and help other students understand the children in their classrooms. Student questions ranged from asking about what their peers liked to eat to “is it ok to talk to them?”
This process brought a better understanding to both students and teachers.
Fifth grader Felix Aravelo discovered that all people possess their own gifts.
“I learned that autistic children are extraordinary and that they can accomplish great things if we believe in them,” Aravelo said.
Although each student took something different away from the experience, a common theme of treating others with kindness and respecting differences was observed.
Second grader Kelsey Tawney made new friends through the process.
“If people are being bullies to (special education students), maybe they won’t anymore because we got to learn that these kids want us to be their friends. We are all friends now,” she said.
Parent Briana Garza was grateful for the orientation the students received.
“Knowing that the whole school has more of an understanding of the kids that are in (special education) brings comfort to my heart, Garza said. “The children in special education want friends, that’s all they want.”
