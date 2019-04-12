The Central Texas Incredible Kids 20th Annual Luncheon will recognize 10 outstanding youth and four of those are being recognized for their efforts in Copperas Cove.
Allyssa Kimball, a Copperas Cove High School freshman, was selected for her extensive work with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful. In addition to starting a household composting program for residents, Kimball, 2018 Young Miss Five Hills, conducted a year-long used marker and broken crayon collection where she recycled thousands of items, preventing them from going to the landfill. Kimball also raised more than $3,500 for KCCB which will be used to purchase waste receptacles to place throughout Copperas Cove. Kimball volunteered more than 600 hours over the last year.
Dorianna Gilbert, a Williams/Ledger Elementary third grader, made a difference for students with dyslexia. Gilbert, 2018 Junior Miss Five Hills, hosted the Lil’ Dawg & Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance raising more than $2,000 to purchase specialized equipment for students with the learning impairment. The 9-year old’s philanthropic efforts were featured in Scholastic News Magazine and Highlights Magazine. Gilbert was contracted to write a children’s book about her volunteer service. The book is due in June. Gilbert volunteered nearly 200 hours over the past year.
Briana Liles, 2018 Preteen Miss Five Hills and 2019 Five Hills Ambassador, personally battles the autoimmune disorder, alopecia, which causes hair loss. Liles, 10, raised more than $2,500 for the Children’s Alopecia Project to send children with alopecia to camp to help build their self-confidence and self-esteem. Liles was selected from more than 80,000 children across the globe to be the National Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year after being named Fort Hood Area Lemonade Day Entrepreneur of the Year. She is currently being featured in the national advertising campaign of Raising Cane’s, the national sponsor of Lemonade Day. Liles volunteered more than 700 hours over the past year.
Devin Hardy is a Copperas Cove High School senior who swims on the AquaDawgs swim team and competes in Technology Student Association competitions. Devin joined the AquaDawgs swim team his junior year after playing football his freshman and sophomore years and soccer his first three years of high school. Devin will attend Texas A&M Killeen and plans to become a video game designer.
The Incredible Kids annual luncheon will be 11:30 a.m. April 17 at the Bell County Expo Assembly Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.