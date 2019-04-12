The Copperas Cove Fire Department is conducting their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Members of the fire department dodged cars and raindrops last weekend while asking motorists to drop donations into a fireman’s boot.
Carol Ballesteros teamed up with fellow Medic 3 crewmember Jose Negrete to take donations at the intersection of Business U.S. 190 and Main Street Sunday. Ballesteros said the weather affected how much money firefighters were able to collect over the weekend.
Still, the cloudy skies may have a silver lining.
Jared Satterield is overseeing the collection effort for the fire department. He said Tuesday that weekend collections reached just over $6,400.
“The goal is always to do better than you did the year before,” Satterfield said. “With the way (last) weekend was going, this year we should overachieve what we did last year.”
The fire department has been filling the boot for at least 30 years, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young. Satterfield added that the campaign has raised over $51,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since 2009.
“Literally 73 cents of every dollar earned goes to treatment, goes to research...all these things for these families that’s financially beneficial,” Satterfield said. He wants the public to go www.mda.org to educate themselves on the good work the organization does.
Satterfield said money raised through the campaign helps at least one youngster in Copperas Cove go to a camp that caters to youth with special needs.
“He’s such a great kid,” Satterfield said. “He wants to come here more than he’s able to just to hang out. He smiles every time he comes to see us.”
By going to the camp, Satterfield says the young man is able to feel like a kid again. “I’m glad we’re able to help (the MDA) do that.”
Firefighters will be at various intersections in Copperas Cove again during the weekend of May 17 through 19.
