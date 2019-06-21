Temperatures soared into the nineties on Saturday and Preteen Miss Five Hills Kaydence Roberts couldn’t wait to dunk her head and shoulders into a horse bucket filled with water as she competed to capture an ear of corn at the bottom.
“I was super excited to do my first corn cob-bobbing contest, especially because it was hot and I got the stick my face in the water,” Roberts said. It was very refreshing. I wanted to do it again.”
In less than three seconds, Roberts head popped back up out of the water as she held a cob of corn firmly in her teeth, placing second.
The corn-bobbing contest was one of several competitions through which the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty represented the City of Copperas Cove at the 46th Annual Holland Corn Festival.
In their third judged parade of the season, the royalty took another first place win with the city float that was adorned with 18 years of corn. All of the titleholders wore green or yellow gowns to compliment the festival’s theme of corn.
Coming off the excitement of their parade win, the city ambassadors competed in corn eating, corn cob bobbing, corn shucking, corn kernel spitting and corn cob throwing. Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Naomi Williams entered every event.
“I liked spitting corn and eating corn and bobbing for corn,” the 5 year old said. “My favorite was corn shucking because all you had to do was open the corn and put it on the ground. I did the best in corn throwing and spitting because I sent the corn very far.”
The titleholders represented the city at the Killeen Juneteenth festivities as visiting royalty at the 12th Annual Miss Juneteenth Pageant. They supported City of Copperas Cove activities at the Copperas Cove Library Summer Reading Program Kick-Off and assisted with the Copperas Cove Animal Control’s monthly free adoption event bathing and brushing dogs, doing laundry, caring for the cats and showing animals to prospective owners.
In royal sightings this week, the royalty will host bingo for the elderly. Young Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres will share her platform of service with the Copperas Cove Exchange Club. The titleholders support military service members on Saturday at the PTSD 5K Awareness Walk and the Star-Group Veterans Helping Veterans 4th of July picnic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.