One of several events helped kick off the holiday season in Copperas Cove on Nov. 30.
The fourth annual Copperas Cove Christmas Extravaganza was held at City Park.
The extravaganza included miniature horse rides for the kids, arts and crafts, performances by members of GymKix, local food and craft vendors, a Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa Claus.
Hilda Torres brought her children to the extravaganza because they wanted to ride the horses and visit with Santa.
Taylor Schneider brought her two kids, Aubrey and Brantley, to the extravaganza.
“We have been here three years and we saw the event online, and it looked like a fun thing to do, so we decided to bring the kids out,” Schneider said.
Her family lives at Fort Hood, and her husband is in the military.
Bradley Ware owns Ware Bee Farm, which is located in Ding Dong.
He said his bees make the honey for him, and he makes other kinds of gifts.
Bradley also provides bee removal services for residents who have issues with bees and their hives.
He has been a vendor at Christmas Extravaganza the past few years, giving residents a chance to sample his honey free or buy it.
“I like coming to this event and meeting new people,” Ware said.
Ashley Gilmore has been an administrative assistant for Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation for the past eight months and said, “I usually come out with my daughter because it is a fun event. Now I am on this side working the event for parks and recs.”
First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove has come out to the Christmas Extravaganza the past few years to spread a message of love and coming together. The church put on a re-enactment of a nativity scene.
Anthony Ewell is a member of the First Baptist Church of Cove.
“We come out here because we want to show the community that we truly care about them, and that we want to bring the most important message that has ever been told, and that is the story of Christ,” Ewell said. “We love that our kids get involved with the nativity scene.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.