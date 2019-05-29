The Copperas Cove Police Department is recognizing one of its own for developing a program to better connect with the community through his passion for reading.
Officer Codi Nunez started the Badges and Books program to not only help address childhood literacy but also help children discover the rewards of reading.
Officer Nunez started by reaching out to the community for book donations. The police department said response was overwhelming and served as a reflection of the many great citizens that make up our community. Since the department received more book donations than anticipated, Officer Nunez was able to meet his goal of getting books into the hands of elementary children before the summer break.
Thanks to the police department’s partnership with the Copperas Cove Independent School District, Officer Nunez was allowed to set up a table at Halstead Elementary School this week and begin giving books out to children so they would have something to read over the summer. Officer Nunez took the time to interact with the children as they picked out the books that were most interesting to them. He learned there are more children than he expected that also share his love of reading, making his efforts even more rewarding.
“Officer Nunez has further demonstrated why he is such a valued member of our team and we are fortunate to have him serving the citizens of Copperas Cove,” Sgt. Kevin Miller said in a statement.
The police department thanked the many citizens who, without hesitation, donated books to the program. The donations provided for a successful program launch, and the department looks forward to participating with more local schools in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.