Hundreds graced the grounds of the Ogletree Gap Reserve to celebrate Copperas Cove’s first multicultural festival Saturday.
The festival featured local entertainers, such as the Central Texas Belly Dance Association, the Poly-Mic dance group, the Arirang Korean culture group, Tahitian Fitness and Micronesian dance group, among others.
The event offered close to 30 vendors on-site who sold indigenous products from their individual countries.
Vendors showcased their products, which included different clothing, foods and beverages.
“All funds from this event will go toward the Communities in Schools,” said Ms. Five Hills Ashley Coombs. “Copperas Cove needed something like this. Killeen and Harker Heights has one, so why not Cove.”
The first multicultural festival raised $3,000 for Communities in School after expenses, according to Wendy Sledd, director of communications for the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
“We are happy that funds from this event will go toward Communities in Schools -Greater Central Texas,” said Stacy Bradley, site director of Communities in Schools-Greater Central Texas. “We’re like the middleman to help children get the resources that they need in order for them to succeed.”
The festival this year brought out the young and the young at heart.
Many in attendance were excited to learn about the different cultures and what they all had to share that makes them unique.
“We are hoping to reach more ethnicities and cultures next year,” Coombs said. “It is a go-big-or-go-home mentality that we had for this festival.”
The committee spent a little over six months planning and working to make the first Cove multicultural festival a success.
The grounds of the Ogletree Gap Reserve had no shortage of excitement.
Not only did the blood-related enjoy each event, but bonds between cultures were forged by all who attended the festival.
“Today, my dream came through in seeing this actually coming through,” said Edith Natividad, co-chair of the multicultural event. “I’ve always wanted to do something that brings all cultures together. I was able to contact the entertainers and spread the word around.”
Mayor Frank Seffrood said he hopes the festival will be an annual event.
“The field of arts needs to be strengthened. We are getting strong in that field, and with this event, it will be stronger,” Seffrood said. “I am glad to be an observer and an encourager.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.