Copperas Cove High School HOSA— Future Health Professionals Adviser Sandra Perry is a seasoned veteran when it comes to preparing her students for competition and for the world of work.
The registered nurse teaches medical classes while overseeing one of the largest student organizations, HOSA. Under Perry’s leadership, the CCHS HOSA Chapter has collected the highest number of units of blood for any 6A school district consecutively for the last 10 years.
Under Perry’s guidance, her students qualify without fail for the state competition and consistently for the world contest and this year is no exception. Due to her tremendous efforts, Perry received the Texas HOSA Advisor of Year Award out of 479 registered advisors at the recent state conference.
“The most rewarding part of my job is to be able to see the growth among my students. Being a HOSA advisor gives me that ability,” Perry said. “I have the opportunity to serve on the competitive events team for Texas and international HOSA. This opportunity allows me to learn so much more…and the ability to share what I learn with my students is priceless.”
With more than 3,500 competitors, Perry’s students excelled in multiple state competitions and again qualified for the international contest in June.
CCHS senior Alexis Grasso, who also competed at the international contest last year, returns after winning state champion for medical assisting, Barbara James Service Award, national qualifier for HOSA Happenings Chapter Newsletter and national qualifier for Healthcare Issues Exam. Grasso received a $3,000 scholarship.
“The most challenging part of the competition was the testing portion. To advance, you must score in the top 10 competitors, so it requires a ton of preparation,” said Grasso, who plans to become a physician. “Heading into Internationals, I will be focusing on fine-tuning certain portions of my skills and ensuring that I continue to study.”
CCHS HOSA member Logan stock placed fifth in the pharmacy science category and is an alternate to the international contest.
“The most challenging part of competition would have to be the skills portion because the anticipation is so nerve racking and some skills are more difficult. But, you are just as likely to get an easy skill as a difficult one,” Stock said. ”It is that element of the unknown that is difficult to me.”
Stock plans to pursue a career in medical research to create new medications and treatments and enjoys learning how current medications work and how they are made.
The CCHS HOSA chapter was named the HOSA State Scavenger Hunt Champions and received a gold medal for its blood drive events.
