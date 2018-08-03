In an effort to promote the local businesses in the Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove communities, BKCW Insurance hosted a mixer July 26 that brought together like-minded individuals and businesses leaders to learn from each other, promote and help each other grow.
“We are here to help promote the local business here in the Copperas Cove and in the neighboring communities,” said Bill Kliewer, chairman of BKCW insurance. “We may have different businesses, but we all must come together if we want to succeed.”
Over 40 businesses were present including Walmart, Allstate, Cloud Real Estate, Edward Jones and J.B. Goodwin.
“It is definitely nice to see people from all over Copperas Cove come out to support this event,” said Tania Culpepper, the manager at the Walmart in Copperas Cove. “We may be small in numbers but it’s always good to know who your next-door neighbors are so we can support each other.”
The event was hosted in conjunction with the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce. The goal was to build networking opportunities within the chamber and among community business leaders.
The mixer offered food, door prizes, and fun activities. Those in attendance shared stories of how other mixers in the past helped their businesses to grow.
The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce will host mixers Aug. 23 at the Copperas Cove Library; Sept. 27 at Copperas Cove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center; Oct. 25 at Stony Brook; and Nov. 15 at Blue Santa. All mixer events will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Liz Sherman, the office manager at BKCW insurance, said she was overwhelmed by the turnout.
“One of the main goals this evening is for everyone to come and share ideas that will enrich us all,” Kliewer said.
