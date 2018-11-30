The Chamber of Commerce hosted a Small Business Saturday kickoff party at the Cove Terrace Shopping Center to highlight and promote small businesses in the community.
“Small business is the heart of our community,” said Liz Sherman, office manager of the Chamber of Commerce. “It’s important to support them not only today but throughout the year.”
In 2010, American Express launched Small Business Saturday on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to entice people to shop small and support the businesses in the communities in which they reside.
“We want shoppers to go out and possibly visit a small business that they never knew about before,” Sherman said. “Just step in their doors and give them the opportunity to show you what they have to offer.”
With over 20 small business taking part in the 2018 kickoff party, residents from Copperas Cove and adjoining cities were encouraged to make an impact by shopping small.
This year, Candy Outfitters, Ledger Furniture, Cactus Lilly boutique, Keith Ace Hardware, Massage by Kat and Young Living Essentials Oils, among others, were on the list of small businesses where residents could shop and show their support.
“We have been in business for a year. We were doing online and vendor events last year,” said Shwana Heinze, owner of Cactus Lilly boutique. “We recently opened up this store two months ago.”
Heinze and her husband said they are happy the community is taking a keen effort to support small businesses just like hers.
Residents who attended the kickoff party in the Cove Terrace Shopping Center parking lot were greeted by Santa and Olaf from the Disney movie “Frozen.”
Food was provided and those in attendance also had a chance of winning prizes.
“We are here to support the community. We care about our customers and we treat them like family,” said Diane Payne of Ledger Furniture. “Being a part of the small-business network in Copperas Cove has been beneficial to us.”
Residents showed up in large numbers at Candy Outfitters, a one-stop shop for candy galore.
“Here residents can buy as little or as much candy as they need. Also, here one is capable of finding old school candies that other stores do not carry,” said Twixy, staff member. “Shopping here will save you money.”
“We are so happy about the turnout today,” said owner Jennifer White. “So happy to be a part of the Small Business Association.”
