Cindy Sanders and Wilma Hickman braved the warm afternoon temperatures on a recent Thursday to stock up on some homegrown vegetables and a jar of pickled onions at the Copperas Cove Farmers Market at City Park.
“We really like coming out here and buying the products from everybody,” Sanders said, explaining this was their third visit so far to the market along West Avenue B, in the new parking lot near the duck pond.
“They don’t have any turnips right now, but we really like the turnips. And we really love the bread-and-butter pickles and onions. They’re very tasty. Turnip roots, too. You boil them, and add some butter – they’re very good.“
Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. through October.
Brianna McGuine, tourism and information coordinator for Copperas Cove, said a total of 16 vendors are registered this year. The market program started two years ago, and has proven to be a success.
“This is our third year and it’s grown, so it’s a lot of fun,” McGuine said. “It starts on the first Thursday in May, and ends on the last Thursday in October. We are averaging 230 visitors each week.
“It started with an idea from our previous director, Joe Brown. He wanted to bring a market to the city, with fresh produce, and to kind of bridge that gap between farmers and our patrons.
“We have a little bit of everything, and I’m telling you we’ve never had more dedicated vendors. We have some great farming vendors and some great craft vendors out here. We have an eclectic group, and it’s going really well.”
One of those dedicated vendors is Curtis Holman, who with his wife, Heide, was busy last Thursday bagging up produce and pickles for some smiling customers. The Holmans offer local, organically grown vegetables, an assortment of canned spicy pickles, mustard pickles, pickled beets, pickled onions, fresh honey, jams, and a lot more.
“I enjoy it – it’s my hobby,” Holman said, explaining that he’s been attending the market since it began. “I hope it continues to get better. We have three or four veggie vendors that we didn’t have last year, so it’s improving.
“People that don’t know about it, I wish they would come on out and visit us. We’d love to have more visitors.”
At the other end of the parking lot, another vendor, Dale Noordam, was relaxing under the shade of his Lillie Pad Bath Bomb Co. tent. Inspired by his four kids’ love of bath bombs, Noordam decided to try manufacturing his own fizzy, scented creations, and things turned out so well that he has now gone into business.
“My daughter’s name is Lillie, and she is kind of the inspiration — all the kids are, because they like the bath bombs,” said Noordam, a property manager for Armadillo Properties in Copperas Cove who is also known around the house as the Bath Bomb King. “They’re a little bit expensive in the stores, so I figured … actually, I bought a clearance kit for one of the kids from HEB, and we made some.
“I’ve been doing it about three months now, and I’ve got the recipe down. They’re pretty good. We went on YouTube and I had some competitions among the ones you could buy locally, and mine have lasted longer 100 percent of the time,” he said, with a big smile. “We went up against some big companies, and I beat ‘em – on smell, color, and length of time.
“I didn’t like spending five bucks (on a bath bomb), and after 60 seconds (or) two minutes, it’s done. Most of these will go about five minutes, and I’ve got some that will go seven, eight, nine minutes. I had one that went 11, a giant strawberry one, but somebody bought it.
“I sold one of those a few weeks ago, and the girl – she works with me – said, ‘Man, it was still going when I was done with the bath.’ It’s fun to make these with the kids, and this is just something that I enjoy doing. I just got approved (to sell) on Amazon, so we’re gonna see how that goes.”
For more information on Farmers Market, go to: http://www.copperascovetx.gov/, or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/723281484735166/.
