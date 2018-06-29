New year, new members, new coach. The Copperas Cove High School cheerleaders headed to the Universal Cheer Association Camp at the University of Texas at Austin.
While every year brings its set of challenges with new members to the team, this year offered additional trials as the team currently has no coach due to a military permanent change of station move.
Squad co-captain Jayce Anderson said the camp was a difficult yet fun experience.
“The team grew as a family and became one (team),” she said. “Throughout camp, we faced a couple low spots. But, the team came out on top which I’m beyond proud of.”
The 15 squad members were forced to find a dynamic among the team members ranging from nineth grade to 12th grade. They were required to learn and perform cheers, chants and dances and come together as a team. The cheerleaders learned and competed in game day, which consisted of band dance, situational sidelines and a cheer as well as a rally routine that consisted of a dance part and stunting and pyramid part.
Team captain Mikayla Devins said cheer camp is a combination of fun, hard work, and team bonding.
“This was my fourth and final year at a UCA cheer camp and I’m glad I got to end it on a good note,” Devins said. “The team worked extremely hard and I could not be prouder, and can’t wait to see how we do during football season and throughout the year.”
The CCHS cheer team captured first place in the situational sideline category in the game day performance and received blue and gold superior ribbons in overall game day and rally routines. Devins and Kimberly Cimmino, the squad co-captain, were named All-American Cheerleaders and will have the option to cheer in a parade in London.
Cimmino said despite attending cheer camp for the third year, this year’s camp was different because she was a leader to the other squad members.
“Winning first place in our sidelines (cheer) was just one factor proving that our team is one of the best and has way more potential in store,” Cimmino said. “I also cannot wait for this year’s football season and competition season. We are what we leave on the mat. I’m positive our team will leave the being the best.”
(0) comments
