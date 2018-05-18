A common question for Emma Bodisch is when she finds time to sleep.
The Copperas Cove High School valedictorian for the class of 2018 is a busy young woman, and not just with academics.
Since junior high, Bodisch has participated in the yearly National History Day. She has earned recognition for her numerous history-related projects, making her teachers rightfully proud.
She is a member of the choir at CCHS, serving as choir president this year.
Bodisch has already earned 25 college credits from Central Texas College, and took nine advanced placement courses during her high school years. Her GPA is 5.15.
She works at Cracker Barrel in Harker Heights, too.
With all that on her plate, not to mention homework, Bodisch finds sleep comes at a premium. “You stay up until it gets done,” she said.
That kind of discipline comes from being part of a military family. By age 13, Bodisch had already moved 10 times, including living in Germany.
The moves also contributed to Bodisch’s choice of future studies. She will be attending the University of Texas-Austin this fall with a major in international relations.
“The majority of my family works for the government,” she said.
Bodisch is the daughter of Rachel Fratto and Marine Lt. Col. Robert Bodisch. Her stepfather, David Fratto, teaches at Copperas Cove Junior High, while her father is an instructor at the United States Air Force Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama.
Spending time with her father and stepmother, Kelli Bodisch, during the summers is something Emma Bodisch enjoys.
In these last weeks of her senior year, Bodisch is working on her valedictory speech, which she will deliver during the commencement ceremony June 1. For her, being the “top dawg” at CCHS has never been a competition with her classmates.
Bodisch credits her friendship with Christopher Armstrong, this year’s salutatorian, and Noah Luna, who has the third highest GPA in this year’s graduating class, with keeping her motivated.
The grades, she acknowledged, “are not as important as people are.”
Having friends who are equally motivated to accomplish great things academically, though, certainly helps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.