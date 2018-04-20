With April being the Month of the Military Child, the Copperas Cove Independent School District came together on April 13 to salute the military-connected students in the schools.
Teachers, staff and students were encouraged to wear purple “to show solidarity and support for our military connected students,” read the posting for the event.
The salute also coincided with “crazy hair day” and “tutu day” at Williams/Ledger Elementary School.
Even Ayla, the school’s 11-year-old therapy dog, got into the act, wearing a bandana with purple accents.
Heather Peacock, with the Military Child Education Coalition, explained the importance of such support for children in military families.
“Military children serve, too,” she said.
On average, a military-connected child will move six to nine times between kindergarten and 12th grade, Peacock added. “The military lifestyle definitely has an impact on kids.”
The entire Cove community was urged to “Purple Up!” on April 13.
It was a way for students to celebrate, as well, the end of a week of State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness testing, and for teachers and staff to “de-stress” a bit.
