The Copperas Cove Police Department will take part in the 2019 Law Enforcement Torch Run Day for Special Olympics Texas on Tuesday.
Sgt. Kevin Miller, public information officer for the police department, said this week that it’s an event officers look forward to every year.
“It brings a little companionship for guys you run with,” Miller said, “because a lot of times we’re...so busy at work that we don’t have time to do stuff like this. So it’s actually a chance for the officers to get together and support a good cause.”
Miller said officers appreciate the support of the Copperas Cove ISD, which allows students from Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School out of class during the torch run to cheer the officers on.
“It’s a great opportunity to let the officers know that they are appreciated by the kids and by the community,” Miller said.
About 10 to 15 officers usually take part in the run. Miller said not all that take part are good runners.
“It’s a very slow pace,” Miller said laughing, with officers averaging about 10 to 12 minutes per mile.
The run begins at the police department at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officers will carry the torch on a two-mile route that starts down East Avenue E to South 2nd Street, then on to Avenue F, South 1st Street, and Meggs Street. The run continues on South 5th St, Veterans Avenue, and Lyons Street, the onto South Main Street and back to the police department.
Millers said people have often turned out along the route to encourage the runners and he hopes they will do so again this year.
“It’s one of the reasons you become a cop,” Miller said, “to be part of the community. Unfortunately as police officers we’re dealing with people on their worst days.
“I think officers look forward to (the torch run) because it’s a fun, positive experience.”
