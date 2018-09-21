From among more than 100,000 volunteers that give their time and talent to schools across Texas, only 15 are chosen as a Texas Hero of Children by the Texas State Board of Education.
Copperas Cove’s John Gallen received the honor Sept. 14 in Austin.
Gallen was nominated by Copperas Cove Independent School District Director of Communications Wendy Sledd.
“John Gallen has volunteered more than two decades supporting the needs of children and that’s in addition to his years of dedication as a teacher, a profession from which he retired. The education of our children is the force that drives John Gallen. It drove him as a paid educator and it still propels him today as a volunteer,” Sledd said. “Although John may be retired from both the military and the school district, he has more energy and can run circles around those half his age. He is motivated by helping others and Copperas Cove ISD is fortunate that children and literacy are his chosen passions.”
Gallen and 14 other volunteers were honored with a plaque and other gifts at a reception in their honor that shared the more than 225 combined years of service of the awardees.
“As a volunteer, the reward is seeing the smiles on children’s faces when they receive a new book and the moments when you can see that they realized that they understood a new concept,” Gallen said. “Volunteering is a way to give back wisdom, experience, and help educate our children.
“I will continue to volunteer and support literacy by being an advocate for education in its various forms for years to come. The key to the future of our country and children is literacy and public education. Volunteering is a way to assist and support this important goal.”
Sledd said Gallen seizes every opportunity to help the school district and its students and staff.
“Mr. Gallen is not flashy and never in the spotlight. He makes sure the light shines on our kids. He gets excited to see the children learn, but you will rarely find him in a photo unless you took it when he was not looking,” Sledd said. “For John, it is 100 percent about the children — wherever they may be — at school, library, church, or home.
“We cannot calculate the value he brings to our district, but we can tell you that the joy he brings to our students is priceless and to many of them receiving their first and only book from his hands, John Gallen truly is their hero.”
This is the second consecutive year a CCISD volunteer was selected as a Texas Hero for Children with CCISD volunteer Charles Lyons chosen for the honor in 2017.
