Cove student achieves honors at International Academic National Championships competitions

Emily Manning of Copperas Cove recently won academic honors at the 2019 International Academic Competitions held in Chicago.
The 11-year-old sixth grader competed against over 250 regional qualifying students from around the United States June 7-9.
Emily won fifth place in the finals of the National Humanities Bee at the 2019 National Champions Competitions for Middle School and Elementary Students, 6th Grade Division. She was also a National Championships semifinalist in the U.S. Academic Bee (all subjects), and reached the quarter finals in the National History Bee.
Emily qualified for the National and International Competitions by winning top academic honors at the Dallas Regional of the United States Academic Bee & Bowl in February. She qualified for the International Geography Bee at an earlier date.
Emily’s teacher and academic coach is Sarah Manning. She is presently homeschooled and attends STEM and enriched classes at Wise Owl Academy. She is also training in the Black Belt Club at Legacy Martial Arts, is active in American Heritage Girls, plays the piano and is a member of Eastside Baptist Church. Emily’s parents are Sarah and Jonathan Manning.
