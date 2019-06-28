CCHS 2019 graduate Alexis Grasso could not speak. She opened her mouth, but there were no words after she was ranked best in the world in the medical assisting competition at the International HOSA Leadership Conference.
The elation was more than she could have ever imagined.
“When I was announced as the first place winner in my event, there were no words to describe how ecstatic I was,” Grasso said. “That moment was what I had worked for over the last four years and is a testament that hard work, determination and believing in oneself makes any goal attainable. It is a moment that I will always remember.”
Grasso joined HOSA, Health Occupations Students of America, her freshman year of high school and has continued to grow both personally and professionally through the organization over the last four years.
“HOSA has been the foundation for both my passion and determination to become a healthcare professional. I knew what I wanted to work in the healthcare field when I joined HOSA four years ago, but it has been through the opportunities given to me that I have a better plan of how to get there. In the past four years, my skills and leadership abilities have grown tremendously,”
Grasso said. “Other than being able to serve the community and lead, one of the highlights of being in HOSA is the chance to compete and test my medical knowledge.”
The Medical Assisting competitiom consists of two rounds, a written test and skills performed in front of a judge. Grasso placed 7th at the state level her first year and set her sights on qualifying for the international contest.
Grasso deepened her involvement with HOSA, serving as chapter secretary and then chapter president the last two years. She became the first CCHS HOSA student to be elected as Texas HOSA Area 5 President.
Grasso made school history again in her junior year when she qualified for the International Leadership Conference, placing third.
“It was then that my initial dreams came true, but now my goal was now to get gold. I studied even more and qualified for Internationals again after placing first at State,” Grasso said. “(The) competition was bittersweet as I knew this was my last event representing CCHS HOSA. Now, with my high school HOSA career coming to a close, I have ended it in the best way possible, number one in the world.”
Grasso will attend the University of Texas at San Antonio studying Public Health and continuing HOSA at the collegiate level. She plans to attend medical school to become a physician. Grasso was mentored by HOSA Advisers Tricia Gray, Jeni Carbone-Williams, Rebecka Shuffler and Sandra Perry who was recognized as the 2019 Outstanding Texas HOSA Advisor of the Year.
