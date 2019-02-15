DUNCANVILLE—72,900 students across Texas competed for fewer than 2,000 spots available to perform in the Texas All-State Music Ensemble.
Lillian Peterson, a member of the Copperas Cove High School Wind Ensemble, is one of those few students selected to perform Saturday as part of the annual Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio.
High school students selected to perform in the all-state concerts have competed through auditions to qualify at the state level.
All-state is the highest honor a Texas music student can receive.
A total of 1,780 students are selected through a process that began with over 72,900 students from around the state vying for the honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles of bands, orchestras and choirs.
Only the top 2.4 percent of musicians who initially audition become all-state musicians.
Peterson is a sophomore flute player and began rehearsals with the all-state band on Wednesday.
The concert will be held on Saturday.
Hoping to follow in Peterson’s footsteps in his high school career is Copperas Cove Junior High School band student Daryl Jack “D.J.” Norris.
The 12-year-old made history at CCJHS as the first student to be selected for the All-Region Jazz Band, earning fifth chair trombone.
“I didn’t know really how to feel when I learned I made it. I was shocked,” Norris said. “When they posted it, I was so excited. I kept looking at my name and thinking, “How awesome.’”
The Region Jazz Band competition had over 200 entries from throughout Central Texas in which seventh- and eighth-graders competed with fewer than 20 percent selected.
Norris, a seventh-grader, started playing the trombone in sixth grade after he tried three different instruments.
He scored the lowest on than the trombone but decided that was the instrument for him.
“I remember being in fifth grade and the band teachers came to my school and showed us instruments we could play. When I saw the trombone pop up, I knew I wanted to play it,” Norris said.
CCJHS Band Director Ryan Stewart said he is bursting with pride to have Norris representing the school at the All-Region Band performance.
“This is the first time in my 16 years of teaching at CCJHS that we have attended the Region Jazz Band competition where we have one of our own students who made it,” Stewart said.
“It is amazing to have one of our own represent Copperas Cove Junior High. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Norris heads to the Temple Jazz Festival on March 30 to perform with the All-Region Jazz Band directed by Alex Parker from Baylor University. The event is free and is open to the public.
