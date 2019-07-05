Kathryn Akui is a paraprofessional in a self-contained special education autism classroom at Clements/Parsons Elementary. You will often see her playing chase with her students on the playground, rolling around on scooters in the gym, and giving hugs when they meet a milestone. Akui is often seen in the classroom and hallways smiling and laughing with her students.
Principal Leah Miller says since Akui joined the team only a year ago, she has positively impacted the students in the autism room.
“She has a strong skill set that sets her apart from other staff members in that she can hold the demand with students in the most difficult situations. She steps in to help the high needs of the varying ranges of skill levels, no matter the challenge,” Miller said. “She has stepped into a difficult role in a tough classroom and has provided the perfect balance of high expectations and support.”
Akui actually started the year as a substitute teacher getting to know the students and their needs. She was aware of the challenges in the classroom and decided that this was the place she could make a difference, so much so that she is pursuing her teaching certification.
“Ms. Akui has always supported the special education team and her crew relies on her flexibility and never-give-up attitude,” Miller said. “When the teacher is out for the day or not present in the classroom, the routine continues to run smoothly because Ms. Akui steps in as the classroom teacher. Her go-with-the-flow personality coupled with her love for students makes her a special and irreplaceable paraprofessional.”
Special Education Teacher Tamara Daugherty said Akui’s patience with her students is unmatched.
“Ms. Akui brings the calm to a classroom that is often a challenge. Her compassion and commitment towards her students is truly a sight to behold. Even when she encounters difficulties she can remain calm. We often refer to her as ‘the calm in the storm.’”
Akui loves to see her students succeed often giving them the extra time and attention that they need. She loves to do art projects often coloring with the students while they are coloring or creating projects and modeling how fun creating art can be.
“Ms. Akui will often talk to students about the subjects they enjoy talking about, interacting with the students at their own level and building relationships so that her students can trust her to help them grow,” Daugherty said. “Ms. Akui is always willing to learn and take on new relationships. She never shies away from a challenge.”
Akui was named the 2019 Clements/Parsons Elementary Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.