Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 announced its Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award winners for both the elementary and secondary level with Clements/Parsons Elementary School music teacher Faustino Sanchez and Copperas Cove High School marketing teacher Charlotte Heinze capturing the honors.
The VFW Teacher of the Year award contest recognizes exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students.
Copperas Cove High School student Dimas Bonet was also honored for capturing first place in the Voice of Democracy contest, Bonet’s third first-place win during his high school career.
Established in 1947, the Voice of Democracy audio-essay program provides high school students must write and record a 3-5 minute essay on a specified topic.
This year’s topic was “Why My Vote Matters.”
The local post winners advance to the VFW District No. 14 contest. Winners will be announced April 26 in Marble Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.