Copperas Cove’s new director of planning got a proper welcome before Tuesday’s council meeting.
Robert “Bobby” Lewis was greeted by several city officials and friends in the Council Chambers at 508 S. Second St. Lewis was born in Merced, California, and traveled the world as a military dependent.
He began his employment in Cove on May 14.
Lewis has more than 38 years of experience working for city and county government agencies, as well as private land development and telecommunication businesses.
Lewis holds a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.
“I like how homey it is,” Lewis said about Cove.
Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said he is excited to work with Lewis in enhancing the development of Cove in a time when the city is “prime” for it.
Lewis works at City Hall, 914 S. Main St., Suite G, and can be contacted at rlewis@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
Questions should be directed to Public Information Officer Kevin Keller at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
