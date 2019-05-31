Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Joseph Burns wants the graduating class of Crossroads High School to keep a positive attitude and not to have a “dump truck mentality.”
“You take your dump truck full of problems...you pull up in somebody’s yard, you unload it and then you drive off. You really haven’t solved any problems, you’ve just emptied your truck. But you know what? Somebody’s going to come empty their truck in your yard.”
Burns advised the 46 students graduating from Crossroads last Friday to take the time to consider their words, especially in an era when social media makes it hard to call back something said in anger.
“Every time you think about drafting something that’s negative, or something that’s hateful or spiteful...sleep on it,” Burns said. “Take the night.”
Burns said students would be best served by writing it down, then getting up the next morning, looking at it and throwing it away.
Burns imparted his wisdom to the graduates as well as the dozens of family members and friends they brought with them to Copperas Cove High School’s Lea Ledger Auditorium.
Graduating senior Elliot Pagan Rivera, 18, came to the United States from Puerto Rico, spent several years at Copperas Cove High School, and then transferred to Crossroads during his senior year.
“It was a bit rough,” he said. “Even though I already knew the English language, (I took) the ESL class, continued going. I got better. It brought me to 12th grade...and I’m free now.”
Pagan Rivera plans to find work in the area or, failing that, join the Marines.
Copperas Cove ISD Communications Director Wendy Sledd said Crossroads High is made for students like Pagan Rivera.
“I love Crossroads because I think the teachers are extremely committed,” Sledd said. She told the story of one former Crossroads graduate who quit and then re-enrolled six times. “They never let him go. He graduated a semester early and joined the Marines.”
Crossroads is an alternative school of choice, meaning students must complete an essay, fill out an application and complete an interview process before they are allowed to enroll. Many of the students don’t attend all day, instead taking only the classes they need to graduate.
Crossroads also had its own Head Start program for two years, which allows students who have children to bring those kids to school while they attend class.
Copperas Cove ISD has an overall graduation rate of over 90%, and Sledd gives credit to the graduates of Crossroad High for helping to keep that rate so high.
Put together with the 19 students who graduated in January, this year’s graduating class is the largest in Crossroads’ history.
Principal James Irick is very familiar with the back stories of all of those students.
Irick, who was speaking to students for the final time before moving on to a new assignment in the Copperas Cove Independent School district, used his speech to graduates to talk about two students with truancy issues who sometimes didn’t come to school, or showed up at school just in time for lunch.
But when they came to school, they put in the work and continued to do so until they graduated.
Irick talked about the young woman who came to Crossroads in January with the goal of graduating. Already dealing with one parent in the hospital, her path was complicated further when her father fell ill and was hospitalized.
Despite those obstacles, the student continued on, telling Irick that she was “too close to let this go.”
And though he was proud of the perseverance of those in the graduating class, Irick was also proud of their achievements, noting that five graduates completed high school in just three years, and nine of the graduates received endorsements on their transcripts.
Burns wrapped up his speech by telling graduates they can do anything they want to in life.
“But it takes action, perseverance and the courage to face your fears. (And) remember...the only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary.”
