Crossroads High School students come into the office and give “Mama Whitis” a hug looking for a good start to their day or a word of encouragement in a tough time.
The nickname given to Crossroads High School secretary Sharon Whitis is one of affection.
For some students at the alternative high school of choice, Whitis fills a motherly role being stern with the students when required and nurturing when needed, said Principal J. T. Irick.
“She is willing to go above and beyond for any of her current or past students. She has been known to make sure they get a meal for the day and keeps parents informed about their children. I say that because each one of our students at Crossroads she considers her own,” Irick said.
Not only does Whitis serve as the principal’s secretary, but she also is the receptionist, nurse’s aide, budget secretary, unofficial counselor to the students and staff, and last but not least, “Mama Whitis” to the students, Irick said.
“Sharon comes in everyday with a smile on her face and a positive attitude which in turns sets the tone for the campus daily.
“When Sharon is absent, you can feel the difference in the climate and culture of the campus. It has been said the principal sets the tone for the campus but everyone knows the tone at Crossroads High School is set by Sharon Whitis,” Irick said.
Whitis’ character and personality are appreciated not only by students, but staff and visitors want to be around her, said Irick.
“She invites everyone with a warm smile and genuine heart. There are many times I walk in the office and see a crowd of students around her because they enjoy her company,” Irick said.
“The staff know when they need something or have a question, they all go to Sharon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.