Cheyenne Butler is known to her friends, teachers and classmates for her kind disposition and her “magic hands.”
The Crossroads High School student of the month accelerated her graduation plans to pursue a career in massage therapy. She became interested in the field because it is flexible and would allow her to work full or part time. Butler has not yet decided whether she will pursue an associate’s degree in massage therapy or go through a certification program.
“I also like the option to be my own boss or work for a therapy center. Cove has several current massage therapy businesses for me to seek employment with when I become certified,” Butler said.
Butler grew up in Copperas Cove and wants to stay and work in the area upon completion of her high school career at Crossroads. Her teachers say she came to the school as a fairly shy student who kept to herself and made slow progress, but she adjusted and is now making great progress and contributing to the positive environment of Crossroads High.
“I now consider myself to be outgoing and upbeat, which is not how I thought of myself when I attended a much larger high school,” Butler said.
“There were times when I was a victim of bullying, but I have not experienced that at Crossroads High School, where I can recognize almost all of my classmates by name.”
Staff member Regina Wharton said Butler is kind to everyone she meets. “I appreciate the compassion that Cheyenne shows all people at Crossroads and not just her closest friends.”
Butler said she will miss her friends at school, but is excited to receive her high school diploma early and go on to the next phase of her life. She plans to participate in the graduation ceremony in May. She is expected to be the 11th graduate of the 2018 school year for Crossroads High.
