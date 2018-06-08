Runners in the Copperas Cove Girl Scouts 3K Color Fun Run at South Park were drenched with something other than sweat.
With temperatures already climbing by 9 a.m.Saturday, participants jogged or walked around the 1.75-mile loop at the park, stopping along the way for refreshments and a fresh coat of paint.
In the style of color runs, four stations were set up along the loop where volunteers threw handfuls of colored powder at the joggers as they ran past.
Participants were encouraged to wear white shirts to the event — all the better to collect that colored powder as the run went on.
Alan Hammel, of Cove, brought his son to the event.
He said it was a fun opportunity to get out and be active on an otherwise steamy summer afternoon.
“Whenever we see events like this, we always try to get out there,” Hammel said. “I think it’s important to get out in the community and meet your neighbors.”
Although the event didn’t have a set starting and finish line, a bake sale was held at the entrance to the park on Dennis Drive and Farm-to-Market 3406 to help support local Girl Scouts troops.
Mandy Taylor, 6, said she enjoyed the event — but was unprepared for pitfalls along the way.
“It’s fun,” she said. “I got some in my nose, though.”
