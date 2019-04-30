Digitized fabric was introduced within the last two years. The first time I saw some was at the One Stop Shop Hop in Waco. A vendor had the Hoffman Challenge fabric, which was a digital design along with a selection of companion fabrics.
The fabrics were not really appealing, in my opinion. Fortunately, fabric designers and manufacturers worked on their digitizing skills and one of the panels that resulted is called The Dream Big panel.
It first became available in a 45” by 45” panel and was a large flower. It came in several monochrome colors and was very pretty. Not at all like the earlier attempts of digitizing fabric.
Quilters jumped on the Dream Big bandwagon and Facebook is filled with various ways to free motion quilt this flower.
Last November at the Houston International Quilt Festival I found the Dream Big design printed on a panel in several different sizes and in several different colors, all on one panel.
I, of course, purchased one of these panels. I had previously ordered the 45” panel on line in a gorgeous turquoise colorway. YouTube has videos on how to quilt these Dream Big flowers and today there have been many different colorations of this panel — almost too many because it’s hard to decide which one(s) you’d like to buy.
It’s available in a 10-inch square now. Bold Notion has taken the Dream Big panel and kitted it with corresponding thread colors.
The most recent digital panel to come out is called the Leaf and also comes in some scrumptious colors. I haven’t quilted the panels I’ve purchased yet and will try to control my urge to purchase any new ones until I do.
One thing you can always anticipate when attending the Houston Quilt Festival is that there will be some new “thing” that will be introduced. Some years it’s something small like a new thread type. One year it was the 9 degree wedge ruler. There’s usually some new foot for our sewing machines. I always look forward to whatever is new.
This past year the new thing I found was quilting on leather. This idea may have been on the market earlier, but I hadn’t noticed it.
This year it was very successful in getting our attention because there was a large display of quilted saddles. You had to get up close and inspect the saddles to make sure they weren’t tooled, the traditional way to enhance leather.
These life-size saddles came in all kinds of colors and each was unique in its own way. Naturally, there was a vendor at the festival who sold leather and kits for those quilters who felt they needed a new medium to conquer.
There were pieces of leather in various sizes to purchase and patterns to quilt. There were kits also. One kit was a miniature saddle so we could start small and work our way up to something larger.
A member of the quilt guild has been bitten by the leather bug and recently entered one of her first pieces in a show and won a ribbon.
Sometimes I wish I could be more adventurous in my quilting endeavors. I have to admit, I found the leather quilting appealing, but I do not see myself actually trying to quilt on leather anytime soon.
Some of the new “things” marketed at Houston I find myself buying and taking home hopefully to use in a new project.
I have to admit I’ve purchased items in Houston years ago that I haven’t used yet.
