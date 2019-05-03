Every April for the last 15 years, Domino’s Pizza in Copperas Cove has thanked soldiers and their families for their sacrifice for this country by providing a rare opportunity— the chance to make their own pizza.
“Families serve too,” said Ingrid Kiefer, the former manager of Domino’s Pizza at 2127 East Business 190, Suite C in Copperas Cove and now public relations representative and liaison to Fort Hood.
The idea to welcome those who serve in the Armed Forces, and their families, into the Domino’s kitchen to make a pizza came to Kiefer when she wanted to go above and beyond to show her appreciation for those in the military.
“We could give them a slice,” she said. “But I wanted to do something extra, something above and beyond.”
Since 2004, the annual event that ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. last Sunday, draws in hundreds of single soldiers, as well as families with loved ones deployed and it has grown into a community event.
“The City of Copperas Cove provides us with tables and tents, USO helps with canopies,” said Chris Herd, regional director of Domino’s Pizza. “Copperas Cove PD loans us the bigger then here.”
Bits and Bites provided 500 cupcakes and Tony’s Karaoke provided the music starting at noon. Face painting, a balloon animal artist and the game of corn hole were also available throughout the day.
Coca-Cola has been a sponsor from the very first year and provided a trailer with complimentary drinks for the event.
Domino’s Pizza in Copperas Cove had volunteers from stores in Temple and as far at Beaumont to help run the store and the event, as the franchise was still open for regular operation and had still had deliveries to make.
In the first year, Domino’s initially held it’s Soldier Appreciation Day on a weekday with Fort Hood Soldiers shuttled out to the Copperas Cove location on their lunch to make the pizzas.
In order to say thank you to those families who serve, in recent years it is now held on a Sunday.
“My husband is currently deployed to Poland and I have three children,” said Trisha Stutz, who has attended Soldier Appreciation Day events at Domino’s Pizza for the last four years. “And we have a duplex, so I’m here with my neighbor whose husband just got back but had an overnight shift so he’s not here with them today.
“So we kind of just come to everything together and share everything, so my oldest and her oldest made a pizza together and then we just split it up so it all works out.”
Kiefer plans to retire soon and the idea of Soldier Appreciation Day may retire with her, but Domino’s Pizza in Copperas Cove plans to continue to give back.
The establishment serves free slices of pizza every Wednesday at the USO office on Fort Hood for soldiers to enjoy lunch.
Over the years, Kiefer has seen how much a simple slice of pie can go a long way for those who serve in the military, both at home and overseas.
While she has heard many thanks for the gesture of appreciation from soldiers over the years, certain stories stick out above the rest. Although Kiefer can’t recall the names of the soldiers, one memory from over the years reminds her of why she has continued to serve those who serve our country.
Domino’s Pizza in Copperas Cove provides pizza to soldiers before they deploy as well as when they return home from their tour- no matter what time they arrive back at Fort Hood.
“One year, a lieutenant was returning from deployment,” Kiefer recalled. “And he said, ‘I’m so glad to see you guys, you’ll see why in a minute.’
That soldier pulled out a crumpled, dirty and marked up Domino’s Pizza box from his bag.
Three weeks prior to that day, the soldier’s buddy had returned home from deployment and mailed him that pizza box to tell him that Domino’s Pizza would be waiting for him when he got home.
“He slept with that box and marked off each day left in his deployment until he would get home,” Herd said.
“There was sand in the box and everything,” Kiefer added.
Kiefer and Domino’s almost didn’t make it to that particular homecoming, but she felt deep in her heart that she just had to be there to serve some pizza.
“It solidified to me why we need to be there before they leave and when they return,” she said.
Three-year-old Cove resident Aniyah Barnes was excited to get a behind the counter look at Domino’s while getting the chance to make her own pizza.
What did she want to top her pie with?
“Cheese,” she said. And with a little help from her father Mark, she added a few pepperones to complete her order.
The simple pleasures of pizza can make all the difference for a soldier returning from deployment, but it can also make a make all the difference for the families serving at home.
“Watching some guy that will put on this uniform, get a gun on his shoulder and sleep in some sand, watching someone like that make their first pizza and watch it come out of the oven,” said Herd, “it’s like a two year old on Christmas morning.
“It’s amazing, the feeling I get inside from being able to see that. I can’t say I’ve ever served my country, but I can say I served many a slices to those who do.”
