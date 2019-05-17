Most of us older folks remember the USDA Basic Four food groups that provided guidelines for creating a healthy diet by consuming certain daily amounts of vegetables and fruit, milk, meat, cereals and bread.
Those recommendations were replaced for a while by the Food Guide Pyramid, which eventually gave way to a thing called MyPlate, designed as a simplified way to help people figure out what to eat each day. Basically, this chart is a circular plate, divided into proper amounts of fruits, grains, vegetables, protein, and dairy.
Of course, my philosophy on a healthy diet is even simpler. For good health and weight management, eat a variety of foods and don’t overindulge in anything. Some say too much sugar will make you fat. Too much carbs will make you fat. Too much fat will make you fat. Too much protein is bad for you.
The fact is, too much of anything is not good for you. Too much of anything will make you fat.
If you consume more calories than your body uses, then it stores the excess for later. Plain and simple. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could eat as much as you want, and your body used what it needed, and then got rid of the rest? A perfectly efficient, fuel-burning machine.
Unfortunately, for some reason, the Good Lord decided – maybe for the same reason he decided to design teeth that get cavities – that excess caloric energy would be held onto and converted into blubber.
It just ain’t fair.
Of course, the healthiest foods are whole foods, those that have been tampered with the least. One piece of sage advice I heard or read somewhere was to do most all your shopping around the perimeter of the grocery store – produce section, meat department, and dairy – and stay out of the aisles as much as you can. Up and down the aisles is where you’ll find most all of the pre-fabbed, pre-packaged, processed stuff that tastes good, but is usually not so good for you. For the most part, if it comes in a box, don’t eat it.
Not only that, traffic congestion is not quite as bad when you keep from pushing your cart through the middle of good ol’ H-E-B. I thank my wife every single day – OK, not every single day – for relieving me of the highly stressful and often anxiety-filled burden of going with her on grocery shopping expeditions to that extremely busy marketplace over on Cove’s east side.
But I digress...
According to the American Heart Association, we should eat 5 servings a day of vegetables, four servings of fruit, six servings of grains, three servings of dairy, and three servings of fats and oils. Poultry, meat, and eggs should be 8-9 servings a week; fish and other seafood 2-3 servings per week; and nuts, seeds, beans, and legumes 5 servings per week.
Sounds like a lot of servings.
If you ask me, variety is not only the spice of life, but the key to healthy eating. Fill up your kitchen with a good mix of protein foods, carbohydrates, and fats. Read labels. See what you’re actually eating. Don’t eat too much of any one thing. Don’t gorge yourself at meals. Eat some vegetables every day. Cut back on sweets and cut way back on sodas, if you’re a soda drinker.
According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, adult women require between 1,600 and 2,400 calories a day, depending on various factors including age and level of activity. Adult men, meanwhile, need to consume an average 2,000 to 3,000 calories a day.
For more specific information, go to: https://www.choosemyplate.gov.
Unfortunately, there’s no magic bullet, so to speak, when it comes to healthy eating. It’s all a matter of developing new habits, and habits take time to develop.
You can do it.
John Clark is a longtime central Texas resident, and a certified National Academy of Sports Medicine personal trainer with a specialty in senior fitness, and nutrition. His column appears each Friday, and readers are invited to send questions to johnhenrytrainer@gmail.com. For more information on health and fitness, go to www.fossilfit.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.