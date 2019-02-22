When Robin Spencer was young, she used to watch the Miss America Pageant each year with envy and dream that would be her someday.
But when she was 5, she had a major accident with her knee that required many stitches.
“My dad teased me that I could never be Miss America now, but God had other plans for me,” Spencer said.
“Before my dad passed away last October, I was able to share with him that maybe I could be a beauty queen after all, that I was trying out for Senior Ms. Five Hills in our local Scholarship Pageant. That did not come to fruition until after he passed, but I know he was proud of me and wished me luck.”
Spencer did go on to be crowned Senior Ms. Five Hills and entered the pageant to further her passion of developing a love for literacy in the community.
“I was interested in putting in my application so that I could serve the community in which I live, contribute in a positive way and be a role model,” Spencer said.
“As the librarian at Clements/Parsons Elementary School, literacy is near and dear to my heart. I wanted to be a librarian since third grade when I heard my librarian read the book, ‘Old Yeller,’ to my class. As I sat there and listened to the story each week, I thought, ‘that is what I want to do, make kids love books, by reading great stories to them.’”
It was only natural that Spencer chose literacy as her platform of service for her yearlong reign.
“Since I already promote literacy through the schools where it is a natural part of our learning day, I wanted to somehow connect literacy with the community,” Spencer said.
Spencer recently hosted the third annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea with the theme, “The Love Literacy,” close to Valentine’s Day, sharing not only the love of reading but also manners and etiquette.
Spencer has been married for 38 years to her high school sweetheart, Jeff. They have two children, Elizabeth Chase and Jeremy Spencer, and six grandchildren.
Spencer is active in the Holy Family Catholic Church, regularly delivering communion to local nursing homes following church on Sunday. After teaching 22 years in CCISD, Spencer will retire at the end of the school year to spend more time with her husband, Jeff, who is retired from the military.
