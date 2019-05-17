Roxann Patrick has been teaching freshman English as well as pre-Advanced Placement and Regular English at Copperas Cove High School for the last 12 years. All of Patrick’s students received passing scores on the STAAR End-of-Course exam in the 2017-2018 school year and the same extreme level of success is expected this year.
CCHS Principal Miguel Timarky says Patrick ensures her students are fully prepared for their state tests.
“She is tough, caring, and determined her students leave her class prepared for advanced placement classes,” Timarky said. “Roxann creates new and exciting ways to guide students and teachers alike. She utilizes multiple teaching styles to ensure student engagement in her class. Students leave her class knowing they can conquer and overcome. As a mentor teacher, she has guided other teachers and ensures lesson plans and activities are geared to student success.”
Patrick shouldered the responsibility of mentoring three new English teachers on the 9th grade team this past year.
She shares her ideas with other teachers, having led the professional development training each year for the CCHS English Department. She believes in working as a team to help students learn.
“You will see students transitioning multiple times during a class period into various activities that meet the needs of various learning styles,” Timarky said. “When watching Roxann teach and interact with her students, the first thing you notice is the mutual respect between the students and Ms. Patrick. The students know that Ms. Patrick truly cares about them.
“On more than one occasion, I have seen Ms. Patrick reach into her teacher tool bag and pull out another activity or quickly modify an activity in order to keep students engaged during the class period. She does not shy away from work because she believes in giving her best to all students. Students that had Ms. Patrick in class years ago still speak of her. Students leave her class knowing they can conquer and overcome.”
Patrick was name the 2019 Copperas Cove High School Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.