The date and location of the 2018 Food Truck Festival have changed.
The second annual eventwill be from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 22 in City Park at 1206 W. Ave. B.
The event was scheduled for Aug. 4 at Ogletree Gap Park.
The Food Truck Festival was pushed back because of excessive heat, according to the Parks and Recreation office.
The excessive heat has led the city to encourage residents to voluntarily scale back water usage.
The city is one of several area cities that have engaged Stage 1 drought contingency plans.
The festival will include various food trucks, beer and wine tents, live music, horseshoes, washers, bounce houses and more.
“The Food Truck Festival is family oriented and suitable for all ages,” said city spokesman Kevin Keller in a news release.
Entry will be $5 per car load. Parking passes may be prepurchased Sept. 3-21 at the Parks and Recreation Office.
Anyone with questions or wishing to reserve a spot as a vendor can contact Ashley Gilmore, Parks and Recreation administrative assistant, at agilmore@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
