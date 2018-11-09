The children who attend Fairview/Miss Jewel Elementary School honored veterans Nov. 1 with a parade, a musical performance, and reception to say thank you to veterans.
The festivities began with a parade through the hallways of the school. Children and their parents who are on active duty or are veterans walked through the hallways, while other students and staff lined each side waving American flags.
Following the parade, everyone went to the cafeteria for breakfast, and while the children were eating with their parents, the fifth-graders sang patriotic songs, including “America the Beautiful,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
David Harris, a veteran with 14 years of service, attended the event.
“It is a great tribute, and we love it,” Harris said. “The schools here always support the veterans, and we help support them. I was raised in Copperas Cove, and went to school here. I am a Veterans of Foreign Wars member, and I am also the commander of the American Legion.”
Sergeant Duane Temple has been in the military for 17 years and just returned from deployment in Lithuania.
He came to the event to be with his daughter and his son.
“It is such a great feeling, because it’s often that you don’t see this,” Temple said. “It is great to see the kids do things like this from their hearts. I try to go to every event I can for Veterans Day. Our kids are our future.”
